Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Invests $22.25 Million in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 194,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,248,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.1 %

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $123.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.90 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.56 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

