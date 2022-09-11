Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Invests $23.86 Million in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 246,501 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,856,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Sarah Ann Fay acquired 1,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,501.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,444.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ziff Davis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

ZD stock opened at $78.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.02. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $143.09.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $337.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.66 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 25.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

