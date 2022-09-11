Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Makes New $19.50 Million Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 261,644 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,495,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 341.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 44,971 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 30.9% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 54.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 43.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 50,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 15,379 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.7 %

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $73.33 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.51 and a 200 day moving average of $73.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.60.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

