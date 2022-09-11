Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Makes New $20.89 Million Investment in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 406,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,887,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 177,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri stock opened at $49.77 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.25.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CPRI shares. Barclays raised their target price on Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Capri from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

In related news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $240,489.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

