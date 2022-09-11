Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 93,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,540,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.5 %

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin to $361.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.00.

Shares of PH stock opened at $278.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.39. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.78%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

