Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 5,203 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,398 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,203 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $30,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,705,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $299.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $306.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.14.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.