Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Takes $20.68 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 112,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,681,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,624,000 after purchasing an additional 20,807 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $164.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.39 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

