Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 98,654 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $23,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.8% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $170.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $156.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.81.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

