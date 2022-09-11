Claudia Ibarra Sells 2,449 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $13,836.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,243.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Claudia Ibarra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 6th, Claudia Ibarra sold 133 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $722.19.

On Monday, June 13th, Claudia Ibarra sold 345 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $1,659.45.

DermTech Stock Performance

DMTK opened at $5.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.59. DermTech, Inc. has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of DermTech

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DMTK shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on DermTech from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on DermTech from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on DermTech from $34.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on DermTech from $48.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of DermTech by 136.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,378 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DermTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in DermTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its position in DermTech by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in DermTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

