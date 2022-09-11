Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Stake Trimmed by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,797.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

