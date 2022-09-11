Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Price Up 7%

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) shares rose 7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $67.05 and last traded at $66.98. Approximately 60,941 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,412,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.58.

A number of analysts have commented on NET shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of -72.34 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.26.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $2,739,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 217,977 shares of company stock valued at $14,007,694. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 325.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

