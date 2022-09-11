Cohen & Steers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cohen & Steers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 390,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 130,736 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI opened at $18.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.92. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 103.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

