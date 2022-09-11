Cohen & Steers Inc. Grows Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $14,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $372.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $340.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.23. The company has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

