Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $12.87 Million Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 223,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $12,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $465,952,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Corteva by 294.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,194,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,568,000 after buying an additional 3,878,590 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Corteva by 244.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after buying an additional 1,513,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,247,000 after buying an additional 1,483,373 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,248,000 after buying an additional 1,275,514 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Up 0.8 %

Corteva stock opened at $62.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.30. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $64.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Corteva to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.21.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

