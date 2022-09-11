Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $16.61 Million Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,966 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $16,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Nutrien by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 288,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,048,000 after purchasing an additional 123,147 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 1,014.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $95.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.06. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $60.60 and a one year high of $117.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.53%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTR. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.24.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

