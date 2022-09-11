Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $6.43 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,054 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.97. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

