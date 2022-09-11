Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $8.34 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,601 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,547,688,000 after acquiring an additional 20,699,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $489,639,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Newmont by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after buying an additional 2,281,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,639,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $606,921,000 after buying an additional 1,239,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,911,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,316,140,000 after buying an additional 1,225,458 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on NEM shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.10.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $40.27 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.47.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,081,920. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

