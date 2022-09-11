Cohen & Steers Inc. Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 15,497.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,051 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Interval Partners LP grew its stake in Union Pacific by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 5,362 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 75,362 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,298,609 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $901,214,000 after buying an additional 85,523 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,437,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 182,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,890,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.09.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $231.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.68.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.