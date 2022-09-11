Cohen & Steers Inc. Purchases 28,600 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 430,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $14,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMB opened at $32.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average of $33.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

WMB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

