Cohen & Steers Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Cohen & Steers Inc. decreased its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,171 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $8,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,540,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,003,000. Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,878,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,889,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,536,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MOS opened at $56.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.58. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $79.28.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.84%.

Mosaic declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

