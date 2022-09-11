Cohen & Steers Inc. Takes $7.21 Million Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 180,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maven Securities LTD lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 12.0% during the first quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 21,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 74.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 41,050 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 157,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 21,303 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 187.9% during the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 21,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,287,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,593,000 after purchasing an additional 115,167 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 281,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,496.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 281,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,808,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

AMH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.60.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 126.32%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

