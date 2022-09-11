Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Gap Down to $17.04

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.04, but opened at $16.68. Collegium Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $17.13, with a volume of 234 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

The company has a market cap of $591.81 million, a P/E ratio of -16.51, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $123.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.63 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 443.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

