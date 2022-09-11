Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) shot up 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.73. 116,801 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,953,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Trading Up 9.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.92.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
