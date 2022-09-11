Comparing a.k.a. Brands (AKA) & The Competition

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) is one of 51 public companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare a.k.a. Brands to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets a.k.a. Brands -1.93% 1.27% 0.81% a.k.a. Brands Competitors -12.32% 318.46% -7.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for a.k.a. Brands and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score a.k.a. Brands 0 5 5 0 2.50 a.k.a. Brands Competitors 167 1020 3303 46 2.71

Institutional and Insider Ownership

a.k.a. Brands presently has a consensus target price of $7.14, suggesting a potential upside of 233.64%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 51.46%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than its rivals.

59.0% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio a.k.a. Brands $562.19 million -$5.97 million -16.46 a.k.a. Brands Competitors $15.37 billion $804.73 million -6.14

a.k.a. Brands’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than a.k.a. Brands. a.k.a. Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

a.k.a. Brands rivals beat a.k.a. Brands on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

