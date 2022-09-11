Comparing Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY) & Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG)

Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY – Get Rating) and Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Advanced Oxygen Technologies and Claros Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Oxygen Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Claros Mortgage Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25

Claros Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.56%. Given Claros Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Claros Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Advanced Oxygen Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Oxygen Technologies $40,000.00 N/A $10,000.00 N/A N/A Claros Mortgage Trust $247.01 million 9.54 $170.55 million $1.18 14.31

This table compares Advanced Oxygen Technologies and Claros Mortgage Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Claros Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Oxygen Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Oxygen Technologies and Claros Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Oxygen Technologies 137.62% 15.85% 7.95% Claros Mortgage Trust 62.58% 6.98% 2.30%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.3% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Advanced Oxygen Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Claros Mortgage Trust beats Advanced Oxygen Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Oxygen Technologies

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and leases a commercial real estate property in Vojens, Denmark. Its property is land only, as well as a 750 square meters parcel that is used as a fuel station. The company also distributes and sells cargo security straps and tie downs. The company was formerly known as Aquanautic Corporation. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Randolph, Vermont.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

