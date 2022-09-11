Comparing On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) & POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF)

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF – Get Rating) and POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares On Track Innovations and POET Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio On Track Innovations $14.88 million 0.31 -$11.66 million N/A N/A POET Technologies $4.43 million 0.00 -$18.17 million ($0.05) N/A

On Track Innovations has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

On Track Innovations has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POET Technologies has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares On Track Innovations and POET Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets On Track Innovations -63.06% -1,110.80% -62.59% POET Technologies N/A -88.82% -74.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for On Track Innovations and POET Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score On Track Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A POET Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.6% of On Track Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of On Track Innovations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

On Track Innovations beats POET Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Petroleum. The company's product portfolio includes readers, controllers and terminals, management software, payment services, and Payment System as a Service (PSaaS). It offers OtiMetry System that incorporates telemetry, sales, and operations into solution with cloud control, and real-time online management and alerts; TRIO-IQ, a telemetry gateway and EMV payment reader; TRIO, a payment device for installation in kiosks and vending machines; UNO-8 and UNO-PLUS contactless readers for unattended retail environments with self-service payment stations, including ATMs, toll roads, access control, and mass transit validators; and controllers and gateways comprises OTI TeleBox, a machine-to-machine controller that enables the communication between machines, and GoBox, a machine-to-machine controller that communicates between machines, cashless readers, and remote servers. The company also provides a terminal management system, which is a cloud-based system that provides real-time control and insights of each machine enabling operators to remotely manage their terminal's fleet; and cloud based vending management system and vending BI. In addition, it offers payment services, including payment service API, an application programming interface; close loop payment that supports close-loop payment cards; and APIs for integration with mobile payment solutions, as well as original equipment manufacturer (OEM) payment solutions. The company's readers are certified by various card associations and support Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, MIFARE, FeliCa, and others. The company was formerly known as De-Bug Innovations Ltd. and changed its name to On Track Innovations Ltd. in July 1991. On Track Innovations Ltd. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies, Inc. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module. The company was founded on November 14, 1985 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

