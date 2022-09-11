Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 59,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,047,548 shares.The stock last traded at $70.51 and had previously closed at $69.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLR shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Continental Resources from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Continental Resources from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen set a $70.00 price objective on Continental Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Continental Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.14.

Continental Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.48.

Continental Resources Announces Dividend

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.42. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 40.32% and a net margin of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 114.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Continental Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 507.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Further Reading

