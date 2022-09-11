Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Robert W. Baird

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.27% from the company’s current price.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $116.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.26. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.16. Copart has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $161.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $883.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.14 million. Copart had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 14.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Copart by 4.3% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.9% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 16.4% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.