Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Gap Up to $16.58

Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.58, but opened at $17.30. Core Laboratories shares last traded at $17.32, with a volume of 71 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $838.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.93.

Core Laboratories Cuts Dividend

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.35 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.82%. Core Laboratories’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Laboratories

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLB. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,804,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,659 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,492,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Core Laboratories by 382.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,638,000 after acquiring an additional 662,216 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,499,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Core Laboratories by 21.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,098,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,382,000 after acquiring an additional 370,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Further Reading

