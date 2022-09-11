Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) traded up 10.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as 2.31 and last traded at 2.29. 56,561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,510,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.07.
CORZ has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital started coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Core Scientific to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 7.39.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is 4.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.
Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.
