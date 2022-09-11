Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 12.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of Corning by 20,111.2% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 234,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after buying an additional 233,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Price Performance

Corning stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average of $35.18. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.63 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.