Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Sold by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 603,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,935 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Couchbase were worth $10,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 90,139 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 32,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ BASE opened at $15.60 on Friday. Couchbase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $47.38. The stock has a market cap of $694.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 45.80% and a negative return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $39.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.76) EPS. Couchbase’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BASE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BASE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.