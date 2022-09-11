CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) Insider Hugh Humphrey Buys 15,000 Shares

CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP – Get Rating) insider Hugh Humphrey acquired 15,000 shares of CountPlus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.80 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of A$11,955.00 ($8,360.14).
CountPlus Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.
CountPlus Company Profile
