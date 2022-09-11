Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 146 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,758 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,568,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,911,455,000 after buying an additional 1,033,751 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $259.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.88 and a 200 day moving average of $248.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.04.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

