Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund Sells 5,945 Shares

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 5,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $76,987.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 274,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,544.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Adam Thorngate-Gottlund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 9th, Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 8,115 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $102,167.85.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 1,560 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $23,088.00.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $46.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 333.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,129,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRDO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Further Reading

