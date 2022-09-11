Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 89,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 401,332 shares.The stock last traded at $15.79 and had previously closed at $16.27.

Crescent Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 95.71 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 119.83% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $908.43 million for the quarter.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Crescent Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

In other Crescent Energy news, CAO Todd Falk purchased 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Todd Falk acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Conner acquired 2,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $40,671.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,671.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 79,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,408 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Crescent Energy by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,707,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,609,000 after purchasing an additional 120,932 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 10.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

Recommended Stories

