Critical Contrast: Loyalty Ventures (LYLT) versus Its Peers

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) is one of 233 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Loyalty Ventures to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Loyalty Ventures and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loyalty Ventures 0 1 2 0 2.67 Loyalty Ventures Competitors 786 5652 11778 268 2.62

Loyalty Ventures presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 352.49%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 30.75%. Given Loyalty Ventures’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Loyalty Ventures is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Loyalty Ventures $735.31 million -$2.34 million -0.12 Loyalty Ventures Competitors $3.34 billion $326.47 million 29.96

This table compares Loyalty Ventures and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Loyalty Ventures’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Loyalty Ventures. Loyalty Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Loyalty Ventures and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loyalty Ventures -64.35% 8.58% 0.88% Loyalty Ventures Competitors -41.33% -7,275.13% -4.90%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.2% of Loyalty Ventures shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Loyalty Ventures shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Loyalty Ventures Company Profile

Loyalty Ventures Inc. provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors. The company helps financial services providers, retailers, and other consumer-facing businesses to create and increase customer loyalty across various touchpoints. Loyalty Ventures Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Plano, Texas.

