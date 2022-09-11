Critical Survey: Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) vs. Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON)

Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI – Get Rating) and Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Exactus has a beta of 4.21, meaning that its stock price is 321% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bon Natural Life has a beta of -1.14, meaning that its stock price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Exactus alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Exactus and Bon Natural Life’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exactus $2.07 million 29.23 -$9.46 million N/A N/A Bon Natural Life $25.50 million 0.63 $4.59 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Bon Natural Life has higher revenue and earnings than Exactus.

This table compares Exactus and Bon Natural Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exactus N/A -3,272.69% -185.29% Bon Natural Life N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Exactus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Bon Natural Life shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.0% of Exactus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Exactus and Bon Natural Life, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A Bon Natural Life 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Bon Natural Life beats Exactus on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exactus

(Get Rating)

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

About Bon Natural Life

(Get Rating)

Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements. Its products are principally used by manufacturer customers in the functional food, personal care, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Exactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.