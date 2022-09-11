Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Position Boosted by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle stock opened at $174.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $75.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $153.70 and a one year high of $209.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.12.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.17%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.33.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

