CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,940,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 222,335 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $671,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 8.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,148,000 after purchasing an additional 76,499 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $223,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of CSX by 14.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 23,127 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,858,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,722,000 after acquiring an additional 43,570 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $389,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX opened at $32.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.84. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CSX to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CSX to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.52.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

