Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Shares Down 3%

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.57. Approximately 3,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 414,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HLTH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cue Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cue Health to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Cue Health to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

The company has a market cap of $551.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.32.

Cue Health ( NASDAQ:HLTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.13. Cue Health had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 5.50%. On average, analysts predict that Cue Health Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $88,791.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,986,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,274,006.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 106,656 shares of company stock worth $392,494 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLTH. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Cue Health by 813.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cue Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cue Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

