Cyxtera Technologies (CYXT) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Survey

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) is one of 110 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Cyxtera Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Cyxtera Technologies has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyxtera Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 1.20, meaning that their average stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cyxtera Technologies $703.70 million -$257.90 million -4.52 Cyxtera Technologies Competitors $7.80 billion $2.05 billion 16.20

Profitability

Cyxtera Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cyxtera Technologies. Cyxtera Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyxtera Technologies -27.88% -27.18% -5.69% Cyxtera Technologies Competitors -154.49% -19.12% -6.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.4% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 73.2% of Cyxtera Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cyxtera Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyxtera Technologies 0 1 7 0 2.88 Cyxtera Technologies Competitors 689 3687 8947 254 2.65

Cyxtera Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $14.83, indicating a potential upside of 168.72%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 46.37%. Given Cyxtera Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cyxtera Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Cyxtera Technologies beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

