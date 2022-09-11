Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Up 6.6%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.24 and last traded at $6.18. 4,632 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 766,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DADA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.86.
Dada Nexus Trading Up 6.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.60.
Institutional Trading of Dada Nexus
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DADA. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 82.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Dada Nexus
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
