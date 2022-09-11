Daniel W. Fleming Sells 6,175 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 6,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $79,842.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 543,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,031,657.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.91.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $46.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 333.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. 22.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRDO. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

