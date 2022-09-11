David A. Lorber Acquires 4,787 Shares of PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) Stock

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) CEO David A. Lorber acquired 4,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $178,315.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,619 shares in the company, valued at $3,040,307.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PhenixFIN Stock Performance

NYSE:PFX opened at $37.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.42 million, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average of $38.39. The company has a quick ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PhenixFIN Co. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $43.50.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 million. PhenixFIN had a negative net margin of 57.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PhenixFIN Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

PhenixFIN Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of PhenixFIN

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 4th were paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.33%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PhenixFIN stock. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the quarter. PhenixFIN makes up approximately 2.2% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Adalta Capital Management LLC owned about 4.15% of PhenixFIN worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of PhenixFIN from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

PhenixFIN Company Profile

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

