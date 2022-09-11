Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Bought by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15,500.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 187.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DECK opened at $348.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $306.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.19. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $212.93 and a 1-year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $614.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 29.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DECK. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.00.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

