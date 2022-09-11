Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 125,394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,896,762 shares.The stock last traded at $8.97 and had previously closed at $8.71.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on DB. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.
The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.
