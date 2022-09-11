DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.23.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $92.89 on Friday. DexCom has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $164.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

Insider Activity

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $239,830 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 85.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in DexCom by 33.8% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 91 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.