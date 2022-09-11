Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) shot up 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.98 and last traded at $18.89. 8,394 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,891,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APPS. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Digital Turbine Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.29.

Institutional Trading of Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.68 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 3.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 86.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Further Reading

