Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) shot up 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.98 and last traded at $18.89. 8,394 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,891,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.76.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APPS. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.29.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 86.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.
