Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Gap Down to $21.67

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.67, but opened at $21.12. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $21.17, with a volume of 148,846 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average is $21.88.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 377.3% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,190,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,730,000 after buying an additional 940,839 shares in the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $19,985,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,916.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 193,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 183,455 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $2,692,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 69,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 27,670 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

